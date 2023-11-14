NEIL MANTHORP: Bat first, bat big and strike early
Proteas’ focus must be directed on the ball in their semifinal against Australia — they must trust their instincts and make good decisions
14 November 2023 - 05:00
Thursday’s World Cup semifinal will be SA’s fifth since confounding all expectations just months after being readmitted to international cricket by reaching the last four in 1992. It will be the third time they have faced Australia at this stage, having infamously tied in 1999 and been thrashed in 2007.
This team is all too aware of SA’s history, never having reached a final, but they have been sounded and looked suitably unperturbed as it became increasingly clear that another knockout match looked inevitable given their rampant form in six of the first seven group games...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.