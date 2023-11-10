CHRIS THURMAN: Neglected provinces must join the arts conversation
More arts content in mainstream media will help to collapse the centre-periphery model of art consumption
10 November 2023 - 05:00
In last week’s column, after an interview with Chepape Makgato, I wrote about the recent and forthcoming work produced by this energetic artist and arts activist.
In a follow-up interview, I pressed Makgato further about his new position as chief curator of the William Humphreys Art Gallery (WHAG) in Kimberley. How, I wondered, does he seek to position the gallery in the SA arts and culture landscape?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.