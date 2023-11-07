NEIL MANTHORP: Thumping by India may be tonic SA need
07 November 2023 - 05:00
Sunday’s humiliating hammering at the hands of hosts and tournament favourites India may be the best possible tonic SA could have received to win their first World Cup. Or to have a chance.
Bowled out for a pitiful 83, equalling their second-lowest total in ODIs, and losing by 243 runs, smashing their previous low by an extra 61 runs, you might think that team spirit and confidence would have taken a beating. But perhaps not...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.