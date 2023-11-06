GAVIN RICH: Boks had last laugh on disingenuous and sour-grapes RFU
A bitter perspective from sections of the overseas media and public has left a skewed narrative about the team’s fourth World Cup title
After every World Cup comes a question — when do you move on and stop writing about it and focus on something else? I thought the English rugby media provided some kind of answer in 2019, when just a few days after their team lost the final to the Springboks they switched their focus completely to club rugby and Saracens’ salary cap problems.
But maybe a view that it all comes down to how the team you are covering performs at the finish is too simplistic. It also depends on how many talking points there are. There weren’t many after Yokohama as England were soundly beaten by 20 points. How could the people who backed England for a big win explain that defeat?..
