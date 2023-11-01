WANDILE SIHLOBO: Winter crops data paints rosy picture
Devastating floods in the Western Cape had a minimal effect, though crop quality is a concern
We received comprehensive data this week about SA’s winter crop conditions, for the first time since the devastating floods in the Western Cape in September 2023. The province is a significant producer of winter crops, accounting for about two-thirds of SA’s total winter crop output. I was concerned that the damage caused by the floods would have a notable effect on national production.
However, the data paints a comforting picture. Its third production estimates for winter crops, the committee lifted the wheat harvest projection by 2% from September to 2.17-million tonnes. The current expected crop is up 3% from the previous season. This was a positive surprise as we had expected the crop size could be lowered, considering the severity of the floods in the southern regions of the Western Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.