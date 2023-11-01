CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales continue the year’s shrinking trend
Figures indicate how squeezed consumers have become due to rates hikes and load-shedding
Two-thirds of the way through 2023 and retail trade sales, expressed in constant 2019 terms, are still negative year to date. This hasn’t happened in many years and serves to underline just how squeezed consumers have become in the face of stubbornly high interest rates and pernicious load-shedding.
For the year to August 2023, total retail trade sales weakened 0.5%, after a 1% fall in July. Every single month since the beginning of the year has recorded a negative number of retail trade sales in total and some categories, such as hardware, paint & glass have performed even worse than the average. Only one category — clothing, footwear, textiles & leather (CFTL) — has managed to buck the trend consistently and exhibit sustained positive growth in the past few years, at least since the Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. The other categories of retail spending have exhibited mixed fortunes but generally more negative than positive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.