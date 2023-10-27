JONNY STEINBERG: Why war and genocide did not come to SA
27 October 2023 - 05:00
Imagine this. At the end of April 1993 a deeply informed observer of African politics is presented with a scenario. A year from now, she is told, a genocide will be in progress in an African country transitioning to democracy. Which country, she is asked?
I’d hazard a guess that my imaginary observer would choose SA and Rwanda as her prime candidates. SA’s transition from apartheid, and Rwanda’s from dictatorship, were both so turbulent, so dramatic, so profoundly unstable. Which of the two would it be? I don’t think it would be at all unreasonable if, after some reflection, she settled on SA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.