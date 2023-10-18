CHRIS GILMOUR: Focus on quality has served persistent Truworths well
Despite bombardment of cheap online clothing from China, the retailer still manages to hold its own
18 October 2023 - 05:00
There should be a reference for Truworths in the dictionary of persistence. In a clothing retail market characterised by cheap, flimsy product, Truworths clothing stands out as quality and aspirational.
And because it is necessarily more expensive than many of its competitors, Truworths developed a disciplined credit model over the years that has complemented the product line extremely well. Even now, as SA is being bombarded by cheap online clothing from China, Truworths is managing to hold its own. But for how long?..
