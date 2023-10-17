MICHAEL BLEBY: ‘Hard’ Australia says no to its First People

Australian's of indigenous descent in Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS
Two weeks before the past weekend’s referendum, Australia switched to daylight saving time. This is an annual ritual whereby part of the country turns its clocks forward an hour to ensure the longest period of sunshine during the working day. The other part does not, throwing the country into chronological chaos.
But don’t try changing it in any way — attempts to do so are politically fraught.
When the switch happens, Australia, which is usually split into three somewhat logical time zones — eastern (New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and Tasmania); central (South Australia and Northern Territory); and western (Western Australia) — becomes a confusing mix of six.
While New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Tasmania and South Australia change their time, Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia do not. This means South Australia, normally half an hour behind Queensland, jumps half an hour ahead. Northern Territory does not, so when driving directly north from South Australia over the border, you need to put your clock back an hour. Western Australia doesn’t either, so the normal two-hour gap between it and the east coast stretches to three. Unless you’re in Queensland, in which case it remains two.
Got that? If not, you’re in good company with anyone trying to understand Saturday’s 60-40 vote against amending the country’s constitution. The proposal aimed to recognise indigenous Australians as the country’s original inhabitants and create an advisory body to make recommendations about legislation affecting the people who make up just 3.8% of the population.
First Nations people live shorter lives, earn less, suffer more chronic disease and spend more time in jail than non-indigenous Australians. But a push to give the people who have been here for 65,000 years more of a say in policy turned into a stoush between those who have been here for just 235 years — the other 96%-plus.
“Race and the Aboriginal problem of Australia is about white Australians in a cultural and political struggle with other white Australians,” veteran Aboriginal campaigner Noel Pearson said in 2022.
Complaints of distress citing abuse, racism and trauma to online support services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders soared.
Last week, just days before the poll, Pearson acknowledged the referendum was headed for defeat and said Australia is “a hard country now”.
You’ve no doubt seen the extent of the worse-than-predicted result. For a referendum in this country to pass it has to be approved by at least four of the country’s six states (excluding ACT and Northern Territory) and by a majority of the overall population. No state passed it, not even Victoria or NSW, the two states thought most likely to do so.
It revealed the gulf dividing Australia. Those voting yes couldn’t understand why anyone would vote no. Those voting no had the same response.
My inner-suburban Melbourne electorate of Kooyong, like equivalent areas in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart, has many tertiary-educated professionals earning higher-than-average incomes. It voted yes.
The referendum was lost further out from the city centres, in outer suburban and regional areas with lower education levels, lower salaries and a greater focus on the cost-of-living crisis.
In a country with a low level of civic education to begin with, a question not directly relevant to you about a document you’d never read needed a lot of explaining. A lack of support from both sides of politics made that even harder. The conservative Liberal National Party opposition seized on the referendum as a way to attack the centre-left Labor government.
Conspiracy theories and disinformation claiming the constitutional amendment would mean land grabs and loss of homes, higher taxes and even a plot for a one-world government, swirled across social media, grabbing many.
On Sunday, opponents of the change claimed victory over “race-based politics”, saying that to recognise First Nations and not other Australians in the constitution would be unfair. Of course, race has been part of the constitution at least since 1967, when a previous referendum took the authority to make rules around indigenous people away from states and gave it to the Commonwealth government. See “low civic education” above.
So now what? As in New Zealand — where the conservative National Party swept to power over the weekend, promising to cut back that country’s co-governance practices, which include a Maori say in policy and administration — it’s unclear. The dust still has to settle.
Australia’s postcolonial reckoning will take time. Like many processes of change, it will be fraught. Some things may be unsolvable — like getting uniform rules around time zone changes — but we cannot let this be one of them.
• Bleby is a senior reporter with The Australian Financial Review, based in Melbourne.
MICHAEL BLEBY: ‘Hard’ Australia says no to its First People
Voters reject proposal to give indigenous Australians more of a say in policy
