HILARY JOFFE: An encouraging census, but one lacking in granular detail
SA is one of precious few African countries to hold regular censuses. And the headline results of the latest 2022 census provide encouraging news. They show quite remarkable progress since the birth of democracy on the service delivery markers the government loves to count. They also reflect just how well-resourced SA is by the standards of developing countries — even if those resources aren’t necessarily achieving what they should.
Almost 95% of SA’s estimated 62-million people now have access to electricity for lighting, up from 58% at the time of the first democratic census in 1996. About 88% of households are in formal dwellings, up from under two thirds, and almost 60% have access to piped water inside or outside their houses. Whether the water or electrons flow is another matter, one the census has helped to highlight...
