PETER BRUCE: Mteto Nyati appointment a good move for Eskom ... and for us
Pravin Gordhan will be happy, but Gwede Mantashe probably not
Pride comes before a fall. The departure of Eskom chair Mpho Makwana after barely a year in office was written before he ever warmed his seat. His leaving will be good for the utility and the country.
In equal measure, the immediate appointment of Mteto Nyati as his successor is good for Eskom and the rest of us. You could see in the choreography of the day leading up to the announcement on Monday that even public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had been unusually keen to ensure it all happened quickly. Stung by repeated accusations that he is slow at getting his job done, Gordhan was — for him — working at a frenzied pace to ensure Makwana’s departure was seamlessly filled...
