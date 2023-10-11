JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Do not just tick boxes when consulting the public

The National Policy Development Framework is a great guide for government departments and other state institutions, but it is problematic in one respect. It runs the risk of perpetuating unequal access to and voice on public policy-making, favouring those with resources (both financial and technical).
The policy that was approved by the cabinet in December 2020 says the involvement of the public in policy-making is a constitutional obligation that government departments and other institutions must abide by when developing policies.
But the document then uses an adapted Mendelow matrix for the segmentation and ranking of stakeholders. Developed in 1991 by Aubrey Mendelow, then of Kent State University in the US, the matrix ranks stakeholders based on power and interest.
Power is a measure of a stakeholder’s ability to influence an institution’s strategy or policy. Interest, on the other hand, relates to how much interest each stakeholder has in the affairs of an institution, public or private.
Based on the adapted Mendelow matrix, the policy development framework recommends that stakeholders with high power and high interest “be fully engaged and brought on board”. And those with low power and low interest “require little active engagement”.
This approach is problematic. First, it ignores the fact that low interest in public policy can often be a symptom of the dysfunctionality of the government. When the government fails to live up to its promises or citizen expectations, citizens may stop paying attention to what government does — hence, low interest in public policy.
Second, power is a function of resources (meaning unequal access to resources translates into unequal power), including organisational infrastructure (which comes with technical resources that enable one to analyse proposed public policies). Public hearings by parliament are held in Cape Town, which requires money to fly there (and sometimes put people up in hotels).
The underlying assumption may be that parliamentarians represent and articulate the interests of their “constituencies”, but this is as true in SA as the belief that Santa Claus delivers gifts on Christmas Eve.
Low interest in public policy by some citizens cannot be the basis for deciding not to engage them, especially when the dysfunctionality of the government is, in the first place, the root cause of that low interest.
This unequal access to organisational resources hits the poor hardest because they are the ones most dependent on public services such as education and health. Unlike middle-income earners, they also lack the means with which to buy these services privately.
There’s another way of looking at all of this, best articulated by the late social scientist and economist Albert O Hirschman in his 1970 book Exit, Voice and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations and States.
Hirschman argues that people who were not satisfied with a service, whether it be provided by a private or public entity, have two options. They could simply stop using that service (exit), which in the case of the private sector would mean buying the competitor’s service or product. As mentioned above, there’s the option of buying education, health and security (public services) from the private sector.
Hirschman says voice is widely held to be uniquely powerful because it inflicts revenue losses on “delinquent management” and is expected to induce that “wonderful concentration of the mind” akin to the one Samuel Johnson (18th-century English writer) attributed to the prospect of being hanged. The hanging prospect works its magic only when there is competition, and customers have the means to move from one competitor to another.
But there is also voice. “It is a far more ‘messy’ concept because it can be graduated, all the way from faint grumbling to violent protest; it implies articulation of one’s critical opinions rather than a private, ‘secret’ vote in the anonymity of a supermarket; and finally, it is direct and straightforward rather than roundabout. Voice is political action par excellence.”
Based on the measure of violent protests (which have increased substantially as the quality of public services has declined), the citizens most reliant on public services have demonstrated high interest in public policy issues. That they lack the resources (read power as defined by Mendelow) doesn’t mean they should be scored lower on the engagement scales. Instead, the government should find better and more efficient ways of engaging them.
In a country where access to organisational resources (technical and financial) is skewed, the government cannot determine who should be consulted based on a matrix that ignores the factors (including the government’s own dysfunctionality) that cause some citizens to lose interest and trust in public policy.
• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Do not just tick boxes when consulting the public
The government’s choice of who to listen to is flawed when the poor are shouting from the streets
