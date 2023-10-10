JONATHAN COOK: How to embed a leader’s vision in the company
10 October 2023 - 05:00
How could a company with as strong a heritage as Pick n Pay fall behind the pack it used to lead?
Under founder Raymond Ackerman and CEO Sean Summers, Pick n Pay dominated the grocery sector and enjoyed a reputation for low prices and excellent customer service. In recent years it has surrendered this lead in growth rates and public reputation to Shoprite. Now the Pick n Pay board has brought Summers back as CEO 16 years after he left the job, hoping he will restore the company’s magic. ..
