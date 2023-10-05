MARK BARNES: Voluntary severance packages don’t work and never will
The most valuable employees tend to leave and the least valuable stay behind because they have no choice
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Voluntary severance packages (VSPs) are back in the news again, as they seem to be every so often, usually when the economy is facing headwinds. VSPs are proffered as a quick fix for a failing firm, but they aren’t.
We can control costs by immediate dictate (within regulatory boundaries and contractual obligations), so is that a quick fix? Cutting costs is often not the cure, and it may even accelerate the demise of the firm, particularly if it is done recklessly, But employee salaries are often the biggest operating cost so that’s our first port of call...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.