JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Passion is vital to success, and that’s what Summers wants to inject into Pick n Pay
New CEO’s mission is described than achieved in a group with 90,000 staff
04 October 2023 - 05:00
Two of the most enduring 1970s rhythm and blues tunes testify that the passion you put into your efforts can make all the difference. The two songs are Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight and the Pipps, and the late Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.
Both singers drew from the depths of their souls and personal experiences when recording the tunes. The passion they put in lives on in the recordings. Though she has long parted from the Pipps, Knight still performs the song as part of her regular repertoire. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.