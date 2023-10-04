CHRIS GILMOUR: AVI again proves to be Mr Dependable
Investors like the management’s strong financial discipline, perfected over many years
04 October 2023 - 05:00
Investors buy AVI shares not because they expect sustained scintillating performance but because they value the predictability of earnings and the strong likelihood of regular special dividends.
Investors also like AVI management’s strong financial discipline, honed to perfection over many years. The result is an iconic brands company — conveniently located in the food processors segment of the JSE — that produces mid-single-digit earnings and dividend growth, even under the most challenging circumstances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.