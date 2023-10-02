BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Caught between the devil and Van Hunks as global economic outlook clouds over
There are the lag effects of rate increases, which often take about two years to fully materialise
02 October 2023 - 05:00
What is the connection between Table Mountain, the Bank of England (BOE) and Japanese housewives? Quite a bit, as it turns out, and not in the way you’d like to hear if you’re an equity investor. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.