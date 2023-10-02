JOSHUA NOTT: Trend towards new profit opportunities in frontier markets
Venture capitalists see opportunities and markets in Africa where others see risk and governance failures
02 October 2023 - 05:00
October is a busy month for the City of London. Fresh from their summer holidays, business leaders convene for a series of conferences running through autumn.
The first three weeks are particularly frenetic for Africa watchers, with the Financial Times, African investment event Afsic, and the African Private Equity & Venture Capital Association all holding court in swanky London hotels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.