DAVID SHAPIRO: Vicissitudes and vagaries are the only constants of financial markets
Beware the big snake two blocks from the end of the game
29 September 2023 - 05:00
Many of my life’s lessons were learnt as a young boy growing up in Greenside. I was one of four brothers, who, seven days a week, would kick, throw or hit balls of various shapes and sizes on a small patch of lawn in our front garden.
It was playing these makeshift games with my siblings and other boys in the neighbourhood that I mastered controlling a football in a confined space, playing an on-drive, and serving topspin, skills that would serve me well as an adolescent competing for a place in a school team. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.