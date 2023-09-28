KHAYA SITHOLE: Government’s tardiness imperils social compact
State collaboration with private sector appears to be inevitable after years of paralysis
28 September 2023 - 05:00
In recent days business leaders had a follow-up meeting with the president and his inner circle to debate matters of national importance.
At the previous gathering, which seemed to fill the vacuum created by the social compact promised by the president not materialising, business leaders and government committed to an action plan to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the country. The energy crisis precipitated by Eskom, the logistics crisis precipitated by Transnet, and the scourge of crime and corruption, emerged as the major areas for collective action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.