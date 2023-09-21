MARK BARNES: With new global groupings emerging, balancing acts will be needed
Strength of strategic alliances forged will depend on the economic wealth and growth prospects of their foundation and influence
The recent G20 gathering was no doubt yet another forum where geopolitical alliances (and “frenemies”) were the subject of much debate. Some aspects of the new grouping that is forming are obvious — like the decision to grant the AU permanent membership status, and the Brics nations inviting four Middle Eastern countries to join what could not unreasonably be described as “The rest against the West”. All of this has implications for free global trade, if not world peace.
The undercurrents and real intentions will no doubt prove even more complex and interesting. In what is at risk of degenerating into a show-off, suck-up fest, some clever (and delicate) balancing acts are going to have to be pulled off to persuade disparate interests and agendas to arrive at solutions that will endure beyond the leaders there present. ..
