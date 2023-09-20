WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers keep close eye on vagaries of El Niño
The weather event could bring higher temperatures and lower-than-normal rainfall
20 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s 2023/24 summer crop production season kicks off soon, and the uncertainty over the intensity of the El Niño weather event, and the higher temperatures and lower-than-normal rainfall it could bring, remains a concern.
However, the latest message from the SA Weather Service through its Seasonal Climate Watch of August 28 was encouraging, that “the multimodel rainfall forecast indicates above-normal rainfall for most of the country during midspring (September to November) and late spring (October to December)”. ..
