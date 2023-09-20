KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A scarlet letter: ‘cancel culture’ or sparkling consequences?
Russell Brand takes aim at ‘mainstream media’ after allegations of rape and sexual assault
20 September 2023 - 05:00
Cancel culture — the incorrigible and seemingly unkillable cryptid of social media — is back on the tech news “front pages” this week thanks to the comedian-turned-conspiracy-peddler Russell Brand.
It’s a side issue of a much bigger, more general interest story, especially in the UK. British Brand had a brief moment of serious fame a few years ago, adding TV show hosting and film “acting” creds to his stand-up career. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.