JOHAN STEYN: Digital oligarchy — concentrated tech power imperils our future
Powerful artificial intelligence platforms in the hands of only a few entities can lead to biased, noninclusive algorithms
20 September 2023 - 05:00
Tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft — sometimes referred to as “Big Tech” — hold substantial sway over people globally. These large entities have unparallelled access to user data, which they use for myriad purposes, from targeted advertising to product development.
The Cambridge Analytica scandal of 2018, in which the personal data of millions of Facebook users was harvested without consent for political advertising, is a telling example of the dangers of the centralisation of technological power...
