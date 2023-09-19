TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Can Ervin Tu solve the problem of prosperity?
It would take more than a leadership change at Prosus and Naspers to alleviate this nice-to-have headache
19 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s internet giant is shuffling its top brass. Bob van Dijk abruptly resigned as CEO of Prosus and Naspers on Monday, leaving Ervin Tu, its head of mergers & acquisitions, temporarily in the hot seat.
The move comes at a time when Prosus is throwing everything at what Van Dijk once described as a “problem of prosperity” — the persistent discount it trades at relative to its underlying assets. But it would take more than a leadership change to alleviate this nice-to-have headache...
