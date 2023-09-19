MICHAEL BLEBY: Spy story: what happened over coffee in Brisbane
A Chinese academic is approached at a café to work for the Australian government
Australia recently reportedly tried to make a spy of a visiting Chinese academic. A man, who said he was from the federal government approached the unidentified academic at a café in Brisbane, said he was interested in people and information the professor had access to and offered him A$2,000 cash, wrapped in paper, The Guardian reported. He turned down the offer.
In the competitive world of global intelligence-gathering this was not unusual. Every country tries to get information and such requests for co-operation are likely to be widespread. In 2017 an Australian Financial Review colleague reported that while based in Shanghai he was asked by his government-contracted handlers to write reports for them — and be paid a fee for doing so...
