CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite results testament to no-nonsense, no-frills approach
Group is unlike any other food and drug retailer in SA
I have written extensively about Shoprite in this column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-08-01-chris-gilmour-shoprite-leads-the-retail-pack-by-a-country-mile/) in recent months and all of my comments have been favourable. But this latest set of results to July 2 2023 blew me away.
In my opinion, Shoprite is in a completely different class to any other food and drug retailer in SA and I don’t see that situation changing any time soon. It’s only when you see the graphic in the presentation that shows all the brands and subbrands within the group that you realise Shoprite has covered all the angles and then some...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.