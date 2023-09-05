TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s pay gap bill is fair — and urgent
SA’s Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, was 0.63 in 2023, the highest in the world
05 September 2023 - 05:09
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel wants to rein in excessive executive pay and narrow the income gap in one of the world’s most unequal societies.
The Companies Amendment Bill would require public and state-owned firms to disclose their pay ratios and seek shareholder approval for their remuneration policies. The move is not only justified but also necessary...
