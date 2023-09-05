NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Licensed to Tour(ist)
Venice is among the first cities to restrict daily visitors
05 September 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: September 14 2026
Before the Covid-19 travel restrictions, several popular tourist destinations were fighting overcrowding, cultural faux pas by uninformed buffoons, habitat destruction, irreversible vandalism, and wear and tear of historical monuments. Many contemplated limiting visitor numbers and restricting access to certain areas, but these measures only solved part of the problem...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.