GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split
04 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says he was surprised when he came out of the Corsica training camp bubble to discover last week’s bench split has become such a point of controversy overseas. And so he should have been, for the whole hoo-ha is idiotic.
I was astounded as anyone when it was announced that because of an injury to Willie le Roux, the bench for the Twickenham warm-up match against the All Blacks had been reshuffled into a makeup of seven forwards and one back. Though Kwagga Smith has played so much Sevens and has experience on the wing, there was a huge element of risk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.