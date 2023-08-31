MIKE DOLAN: Fed may pause at September meeting but still have a big reveal
The central bank’s updated ‘dot plot’ is likely to show where policymakers see the cycle cresting
31 August 2023 - 05:00
London — Markets appear to have batted away September’s Federal Reserve gathering as a paused “also ran” meeting in favour of second-guessing about a November rate hike — but September may hold the key to finally unlocking the end of the tightening cycle.
Fed chair Jerome Powell was almost brusque in his restatement of the central bank’s anti-inflation commitment at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Without a significant new policy twist, his doggedness about the job at hand finally seemed to hit home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.