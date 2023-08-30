MAMOKETE LIJANE: Economies still at risk of another price acceleration
Inflation has fallen like a stone all over the world because of base effects
30 August 2023 - 05:00
The world in general, and central bankers in particular, are breathing a sigh of relief. Inflation has finally decelerated, and fast.
In the US, headline inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) has collapsed to 3.2% from 9.1% a year ago. In the euro area it is down to 3.3% from 8.1%, and in Brazil it fell to 3.2% in June from 11.9% the year before. A similar pattern is evident across a plethora of markets...
