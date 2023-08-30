JOHAN STEYN: Tipping point — social media, misinformation and civil wars
Instead of cultivating an enlightened global society, there has been a rise in misinformation and deepening divisions
The dawn of the information age heralded an era of unparalleled access to knowledge. With the advent of the internet, the world watched as boundaries dissolved, and vast libraries of information became available at our fingertips. It was to be the great equaliser, breaking down barriers of ignorance and sowing seeds of global unity. The digital revolution promised not just an informational renaissance but a cultural one, fostering understanding and acceptance among diverse peoples.
Yet, as the pixels settle, we find ourselves in a perplexing paradox. Instead of cultivating an enlightened, interconnected global society, we have seen a rise in echo chambers, misinformation, and deepening divisions. The very tool meant to emancipate us from ignorance ended up binding us in new chains of misconception and bias...
