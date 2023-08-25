TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Brics — a summit of great expectations
But South Africans have been here before
25 August 2023 - 05:00
With the streets of Sandton gridlocked by traffic, intense security details and road closures as we host heads of state from across the globe in the Brics summit, it is no wonder that this is the topic of the day.
But we have been here before — maybe not the Brics summit, but certainly the air of great expectation and the air of great disappointment all around us, all at once. The last distinct memory is the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Though a different event, it came with similar hopes of economic opportunity for SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.