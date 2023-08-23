WANDILE SIHLOBO: Beefing up access to Chinese and Saudi markets
The broadening of beef export markets shows what SA can achieve through collaboration
23 August 2023 - 05:00
One positive development in SA agriculture in the past week was the reopening of the Chinese beef market and the firm establishment of beef access to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The latter has not featured prominently in SA’s beef export markets in the past, with small volumes last exported in the early 2000s. The renewed access is critical to SA’s ambition to expand its beef exports, as the Saudi beef market is sizeable at more than $647m in 2021, according to Trade Map data...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.