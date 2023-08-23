KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Where the human stops and AI begins will need some humane answers
The authorship of work by AI is being tested all over the world with SA contributing to precedents too
Followers of artificial intelligence (AI) news may have seen that a US civil judgement on copyright — specifically judgment handed down last Friday in the District of Columbia by judge Beryl A Howell — has upheld the ruling that a work of art created by AI without human input cannot be copyrighted under US law.
This stems from a patent application by one Stephen Thaler, a computer scientist who wanted to register an artwork for copyright made by a computer system he calls a “creativity machine”. Thaler applied, “listing the computer system as the author and explaining that the copyright should transfer to him as the owner of the machine”, the judge’s report says. ..
