CLYDE RUSSELL: BHP pins hope on China’s stable commodity demand
The world’s top commodity importer is struggling to reignite growth, and that is a worry for mining companies
22 August 2023 - 17:01
BHP Group reported its lowest annual profit in three years, but the decline is not the most worrying factor for the world’s biggest mining company. That prize goes to an increasingly uncertain outlook for its key commodities.
BHP said on Tuesday the company’s underlying attributable profit for the year to end-June dropped to $13.42bn from $21.32bn a year earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.