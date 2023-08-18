NICK VAN RENSBURG: If AI is the real deal, productivity should get a big boost
The jury is still out on artificial intelligence being just a bubble or bringing meaningful benefits over time
18 August 2023 - 05:00
US technology stocks have added almost $5-trillion (R95-trillion) in market value in2023 on the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Is this another bubble or the real deal?
I suspect it’s both. The field is moving fast, and uncertainty remains high. Predicting second- and third-order effects are mostly educated guesswork at this stage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.