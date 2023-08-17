MIKE DOLAN: Bonds, emerging stocks eye ‘geo-investment’ switches
17 August 2023 - 05:00
London — August has been rough so far for emerging market stocks and western government bonds, a worrying confluence that may extend losses from “geo-investment” standoffs and reflect an increasingly polarised world economy.
Northern summer months can be a dangerous time to over-interpret financial market moves. Thin trading volumes and exaggerated price swings notoriously deliver bum steers during holiday periods. But they can also crystallise brewing problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.