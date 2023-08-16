MAMOKETE LIJANE: May the gods of global economics take pity on Pieterse

The newly announced National Treasury director-general, Duncan Pieterse, will be the fifth to lead the organisation in postapartheid SA. Before him were Dondo Mogajane, Lungisa Fuzile, Lesetja Kganyago and Maria Ramos.
Ramos remains one of the women I most admire. Her era (1996-2003) was one of new beginnings and re-imaginings, false starts and redirections. Her job was to make the Treasury fit for purpose for the new SA.
The new government had set itself the lofty target of transforming the country, requiring spending money it soon realised the state lacked. What the country ended up with was macroeconomic policy that many considered too “neoliberal”. The Treasury was helped by an ANC with a strong political mandate, and the party was united behind its leadership.
The prefinancial crisis and pre-Polokwane first half of the Kganyago era (2005-11) was arguably an easy one. The country benefited from a sustained positive terms of trade shock due to the commodity supercycle, and the ANC enjoyed peak political support. Power in the party seemed consolidated, and there was a consistent and coherent macroeconomic story for SA embodied in the “three TMs”, as we used to call them: Thabo Mbeki, Trevor Manuel and Tito Mboweni.
Then came the Polokwane conference of December 2007, causing a change in ANC leadership. Policy became much less certain. Then the global economy crashed in the great financial crisis of late 2008. Though unpleasant, SA weathered both the political economy and global economic shocks of 2008 with equanimity, making the second half of Kganyago’s era eventful but not ruinous.
Fuzile’s time as director-general (2011-17) can only be characterised as turbulent. The commodity supercycle came to an inglorious end in 2012, and SA sustained a multiyear terms of trade shock that reached its lowest point in 2015. Power shortages, which resumed in earnest in 2015, further undermined economic growth. Political risk escalated and we reached peak drama in December 2015, when the finance minister was fired and replaced by one who only lasted a weekend.
Chickens come home
The high drama lasted beyond the end of Fuzile’s tenure as director-general. He served under newly appointed finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and resigned not long after Gordhan was pushed out in 2017.
Mogajane’s time at Treasury (2017-22) can be considered the one in which the chickens came home to roost. Fiscal policy was beset by challenges, including low growth, partly due to moribund global growth but mostly because of intensifying load-shedding. Revenues continued to disappoint, putting pressure on government debt. Add to that failing state-owned entities, and the dominoes kept falling.
The December 2017 ANC conference ushered in a new leadership, but, unlike the ANC of the past, this one was disunited and limping. Structural reform momentum faltered, and perceived policy risk remained high.
The 2020 Covid-19 crisis spurred an exit of foreign capital, which almost precipitated a fiscal crisis. The rally in commodity prices in late 2020 and into 2022, and the accompanying revenue overruns, offered relief. Mogajane had been at the helm of the Treasury in the roughest seas yet.
Enter Pieterse. The terms of the prior directors-general were marked by challenges from a domestic political economy and global economy perspective. What does the future hold for Pieterse, and his era for us? He inherits a weakened fiscus and, unlike Ramos, who faced similar issues, he will not have a powerful, politically hegemonic ANC at his back.
And then there is the global economy. China is weak, globalisation has stalled, war is everywhere and, as my daughter would say, it all seems a bit “meh”. In SA, structural reforms are taking shape and the process is finally gathering momentum. That should help.
I like Pieterse. I pray the gods of global economic crises take pity on him, and us. I wish Pieterse, and SA, the best of luck.
• Lijane is global markets strategist at Standard Bank CIB.
The new Treasury director-general inherits a weakened fiscus and fractured ANC politics
