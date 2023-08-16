JOHAN STEYN: From flint to code: our tools may yet turn on us
Technology can now make autonomous decisions and even create new ideas
Throughout history, humans have showcased an innate talent for developing tools — a characteristic that has propelled our species to overcome challenges and reshape our world. Our capacity for innovation, creation and refinement is a fundamental aspect of our identity. However, nowhere is this trait more conspicuous and complex than in the arena of warfare, particularly when considering an era when the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising many aspects of our lives.
The story of humans as toolmakers takes on a new dimension in the context of AI. From basic flint tools used by our ancestors to the intricate machinery driven by code and algorithms of the present, our journey is intertwined with technology. This evolution has enabled us to advance weaponry from swords and bows to cannons and firearms. Yet, the 20th century demonstrated the darker potential of our creations with the advent of mechanised warfare during world wars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.