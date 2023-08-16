CHRIS GILMOUR: ‘Fingerprinting’ of crude oil means Russia pays a price
Amid sanctions Russia has found ready buyers for its crude oil, but it is a mixed blessing
Back in the 1970s, my final-year BSc (honours) dissertation was titled “The Fingerprinting of Coal Using Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography”. A probe containing a small sample of coal was flash-heated to a very high temperature and analysed in a gas chromatograph (GC) and mass spectrometer (MS). The resulting graph was unique to that coal, hence the term “fingerprinting”.
This process could be applied to any hydrocarbon compound, including crude oil. Which is bad news for busters of crude oil sanctions, who try to evade detection by deliberately obscuring the oil’s origin. But if a sample of oil from a tanker can be accessed, it can be analysed, using the aforementioned GC/MS or new analytical techniques available today. In other words, there is no hiding place for the busters of crude oil sanctions, which today means predominantly Russia...
