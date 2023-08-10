JOHAN STEYN: AI is transforming human resources
Bots can efficiently handle routine HR queries and help in the recruitment process
The field of human resources (HR) is undergoing a transformation with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. AI can augment traditional HR practices, from talent recruitment and employee management to predicting employee behaviour and training needs.
One of the most notable advancements in AI implementation in HR is its capability to predict employee resignations months in advance. AI algorithms can analyse various employee data sets, including job satisfaction surveys, performance reviews, attendance records and other metrics, and can forecast with remarkable accuracy when an employee might be considering resigning from their position...
