GAVIN RICH: Boks have a plethora of wings, but Moodie aces them all
It’s because of his strength in the aerial game, where the Boks were beaten by the All Blacks
07 August 2023 - 05:00
Canan Moodie’s five-star performance in the warm-up game against Argentina must surely have propelled him into the Rugby World Cup squad that will be announced on Tuesday — if he wasn’t there already.
In fact, let’s go further than that, there is good reason to consider Moodie for a starting role in the big games, where he could emulate Frans Steyn the last time rugby’s global showpiece event was staged in France in 2007. Steyn was just 20 at the time but coped well with the pressure of being called into the starting team as a replacement for the injured Jean de Villiers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.