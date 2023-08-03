PETER BRUCE: The more it fails, the more we sing from it
Hardly had the ink dried on the final report on online retail platforms in SA than a delegation of business leaders attended a summit this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers and officials to talk about how business might “partner” with the state to better manage the fight for reliable energy, a functioning freight rail system and a crackdown on crime.
The topics are the business choice — there were about 15 CEOs with Ramaphosa on Tuesday. They believe the floppy old strategies of the past, trying to fix everything, might work better with a little focus — needless to say, electricity, rail infrastructure and crime are hot buttons for investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.