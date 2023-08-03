CLYDE RUSSELL: Asia crude imports soar as China, India make most of cheap Russian oil
Recovery in prices will lift the cost of imports, which may temper some of the appetite among buyers
03 August 2023 - 17:58
Launceston — Asia’s crude imports lifted to a record high in July as the top-importing region’s two biggest buyers, China and India, continued to take large volumes of discounted Russian oil.
A total of 27.92-million barrels per day (bpd) arrived in Asia in July, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research, eclipsing May’s 27.35-million bpd and June’s 27.53-million bpd...
