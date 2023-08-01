CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite leads the retail pack by a country mile
The attractiveness of a retailer’s stores does not necessarily reflect in the quality of its results
01 August 2023 - 16:12
Analysing food and drug retail companies can be confusing. Often, a good consumer experience is not necessarily aligned with great financial performance. A classic example is Pick n Pay.
To be honest, I enjoy shopping in Pick n Pay stores; they tend to be clean and well laid out. However, its financial performance in recent years has been relatively poor. Conversely, Shoprite stores, in my experience, tend be a bit grubby and yet, financially, Shoprite is one of the best-performing shares in the retail sector and has been for many years...
