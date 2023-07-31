MICHAEL MORRIS: Free speech is about keeping on talking about what we may get wrong
Physicist Richard Feynman can fruitfully be studied by our cancel-happy inclusivity warriors
31 July 2023 - 05:00
My sense of Richard Feynman is that his reputation as a towering scientist of the 20th century rests largely on the fruits of his attachment to uncertainty, and second thoughts. These almost suggest a lack of conviction, though it’s precisely the uncertainty and second thoughts that defined his fertile conviction in scientific enquiry itself.
Recent events brought Feynman to mind, mainly in the form of a slight if persistent peripheral distraction, like someone at the back of the room repeatedly putting up a hand to get a word in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.