MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Two uncommon winemakers with a common interest
Finlayson’s interest is chardonnay and pinot noir while Van Loggerenberg’s is the older vineyards of more traditional Cape varieties
At first glance it is hard to imagine two (more or less) concurrent conversations with two more different wine producers: on the first occasion I sat with Lukas van Loggerenberg and tasted my way through his current releases. This was followed by a similar session with Peter-Allan Finlayson. Best known for his Crystallum range from largely Hemel-en-Aarde fruit, Finlayson fils, Peter, has also been in charge of winemaking at Gabrielskloof in Bot River for several years.
Differences abound: Van Loggerenberg, who grew up in Rawsonville, came to winemaking almost by default. It was certainly not a career path he imagined for himself despite being surrounded by vineyards in his youth. Finlayson on the other hand is the third generation of his family to work in wine. His grandparents owned Hartenberg, both his father and his uncle have been “winemakers of the year” (at Blaauwklippen and Hamilton Russell) and his cousins own and run some of the Cape’s most successful mid-size brands....
