GAVIN RICH: Wallabies can indeed win the Rugby World Cup
It is never the most difficult tournament to manage if you get a good draw
If you want to believe the recent defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship is not a dent to the Springbok World Cup hopes, then Wallaby coach Eddie Jones might be worth consulting for support. Jones’ team have been streets behind the South Africans so far this international season, and yet he still rates his team’s chances of success at the Rugby World Cup.
So far it hasn’t been a happy homecoming for Jones, who has seen the Australians lose both the games they have played under his watch in his second stint as Wallaby coach. But though his team look destined to finish last in the Rugby Championship, Jones says that’s irrelevant to the global tournament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now